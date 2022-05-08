Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,951 ($24.37).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($20.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,624.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,635.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,822 ($22.76). The stock has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

