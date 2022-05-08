Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.17).

PHP opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.45. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

