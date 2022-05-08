Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Head to Head Contrast

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A Varonis Systems -31.58% -19.97% -10.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenet Fintech Group and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 1 12 0 2.92

Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $61.08, indicating a potential upside of 77.05%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.87 million 6.68 -$4.94 million N/A N/A Varonis Systems $390.13 million 9.69 -$116.86 million ($1.21) -28.51

Tenet Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Tenet Fintech Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.