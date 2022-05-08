Head to Head Comparison: Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Human Imaging and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Palantir Technologies 1 5 3 0 2.22

Advanced Human Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 937.74%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.29%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies -33.75% 14.65% 9.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 21.04 -$14.06 million N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $1.54 billion 12.48 -$520.38 million ($0.27) -35.11

Advanced Human Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Advanced Human Imaging on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers palantir foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

