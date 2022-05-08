Modiv (NYSE:MDV) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Critical Survey

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Modiv alerts:

This table compares Modiv and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv N/A N/A N/A W. P. Carey 37.65% 6.88% 3.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Modiv and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 W. P. Carey 0 1 5 0 2.83

Modiv presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. W. P. Carey pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modiv and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 3.51 N/A N/A N/A W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 11.27 $409.99 million $2.76 28.19

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Modiv on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.