FY2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.