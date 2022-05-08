FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Lowered by Analyst

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

Shares of EL opened at $240.30 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $227.49 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

