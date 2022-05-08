Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yum! Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.71. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 162.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 168.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

