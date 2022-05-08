StockNews.com Upgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Buy

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

