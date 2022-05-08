Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,414.29.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,979.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2,128.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,158.95. The firm has a market cap of C$41.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.21. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,677.44 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.286 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

