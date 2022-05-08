StockNews.com Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Sell

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGND. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LGND opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.