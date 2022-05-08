USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on USAK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of USAK opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 32.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that USA Truck will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

