USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on USAK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of USAK opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USA Truck by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
