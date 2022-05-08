EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SATS. Raymond James dropped their target price on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 866,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,151,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,785,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.