StockNews.com Upgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to “Buy”

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MYGN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -179.08 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

