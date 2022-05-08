Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $184.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 28,557 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

