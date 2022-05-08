Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.33 million, a PE ratio of -681.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

