Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Strong-Buy

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,283,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 977,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 673,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

