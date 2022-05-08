Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

GAU stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

