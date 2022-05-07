Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $135.51

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.51 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 136800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.56.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.52.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

