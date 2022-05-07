Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.