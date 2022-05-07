Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $55.00 at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.