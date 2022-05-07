Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE CIM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

