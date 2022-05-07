Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $251.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

