Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Assurant by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.76. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

