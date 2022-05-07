Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $3.29 Million Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Forward Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 11,168.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Forward Air by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forward Air by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

FWRD opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

