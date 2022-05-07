Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,960 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 249,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

KB Home Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.