Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,760.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

BKNG stock opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,182.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,320.72. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,646,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

