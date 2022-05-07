Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,985.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,182.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,320.72. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

