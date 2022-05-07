Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.