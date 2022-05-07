Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.79. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $104.37 and a twelve month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.