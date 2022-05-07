Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.