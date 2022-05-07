Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,933 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 68.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

