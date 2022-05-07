Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $816,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $3,747,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,384,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $3,313,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

