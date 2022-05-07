Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,452 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,921,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 354,971 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

