Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

CE stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

