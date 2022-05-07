Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 67,297 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,297 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.40. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $1,388,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

