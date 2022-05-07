Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.