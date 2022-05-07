13,441 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 111.24% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

