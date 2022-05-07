The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.