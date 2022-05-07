11,067 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 67.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,313,379.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

CHPT opened at $12.02 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.