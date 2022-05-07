937 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 937 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

