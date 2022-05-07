Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,414 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.