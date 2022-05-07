Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 19,407 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

