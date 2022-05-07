Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,630 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $131.16.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

