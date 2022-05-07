American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

