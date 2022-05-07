Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242,267 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.