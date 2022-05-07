Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 573 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

