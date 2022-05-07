Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Kadant worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $210.47. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

