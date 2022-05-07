NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

