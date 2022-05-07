Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 214,726 Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 214,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

